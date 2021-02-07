Former Rams WR Torry Holt misses the cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2000, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber (20) on a 73-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Holt was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KTVI)– The last player from the “Greatest Show on Turf” Super Bowl era likely to make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have to wait at least another year.

Torry Holt, who played for the St. Louis Rams from 1999-2008 and broke the record for most receiving yards in a decade (12,594), was a finalist in 2021 for the second straight year, but was not a part of the class announced Saturday, headlined by former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

Holt said in a radio interview earlier this week that he felt like he was getting “closer and closer” each year.

While he will not be getting inducted into the hallowed halls in Canton this summer, Holt still expects to be there for the ceremony, which will include recognizing the class of 2020, which did not have an official ceremony last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. Holt’s St. Louis teammate and fellow wide receiver Isaac Bruce, along with Lutheran North grad Steve Atwater (Broncos/Jets) are two members of the 20-person 2020 class.