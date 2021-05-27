Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith: Packers’ handling of Aaron Rodgers ‘inexcusable’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate their win against the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

LOS ANGELES (WDAF) — Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports 1 and said the way the Green Bay Packers have been dealing with 2020 MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “inexcusable.”

“It’s absolutely inexcusable, I think, how they even got to this point. Aaron’s been there 16 years,” Smith said. “What he’s given to that organization, and for what happened last year in the draft – I don’t think it’s the fact that they drafted Jordan Love. But how do you have a guy like Aaron, and you don’t go out of your way beforehand to make sure that he knows that he’s loved?”

After a loss in the 2020 NFC Championship Game, the Packers moved up in the 2020 NFL Draft to pick Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, the heir apparent once Rodgers, 37, decides to call it a career.

“You were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl and you don’t go out of your way to communicate that?” Smith said.

Rumors around the league say that the future Hall of Fame quarterback and his team have been at odds about his future with and most recently saying it isn’t about drafting Love, his teammates or coaches, but about the philosophy of the organization.

It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way. Aaron Rodgers – ESPN Interview with Kenny Mayne

Cowherd went on to ask Smith if the Chiefs let him know that they would be moving up to draft Patrick Mahomes in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Yes! Without a doubt! 100%,” Smith told Cowherd. “That’s something that was talked about throughout the draft process, not just by Coach Reid, [but] everybody involved in the personnel department and I’m talking multiple times.”

"I don't think it's the fact they drafted Jordan Love in the first round… You were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl and don't communicate that?" pic.twitter.com/9VrExd1GZO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 26, 2021

Smith spent five years in Kansas City and made the playoffs in four of those seasons. He was traded to Washington in 2019 following a 4,042-yard season with 26 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and a 67.5% completion percentage.

Mahomes moved into the starting spot the following season.

“There were no surprises. It was absolutely laid out for me. I think that all helps when that stuff’s communicated. It does make a difference how you treat people,” Smith said.