Despite visit with the Chiefs, defensive end Melvin Ingram signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Melvin Ingram #54 of the Los Angeles Chargers participates in warm ups before the game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on November 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (WDAF) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their defensive side of the football by signing three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Melvin Ingram.

We have signed LB Melvin Ingram III & OT Chaz Green to one-year contracts.



To make room on the 90-man roster, we have released OT Jarron Jones & LB Calvin Bundage. @BordasLaw https://t.co/EbrGzThW6r — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 20, 2021

The former Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive end became a free agent this offseason and was sought after by many teams to bolster their defense including the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ingram made a visit to Kansas City earlier this offseason in March, but the meeting ended without a deal.

The Melvin Ingram visit to the #Chiefs ends without a deal, as they two sides could not yet come to terms. https://t.co/Dp0PxxuXL1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

Rumors of the Chiefs signing their former division rival gained steam after defensive end Frank Clark was arrested and charged in California with felony possession of a firearm, putting his playing future in jeopardy.

With training camp a week away, the Chiefs will be preparing for the season with a question mark at one of their edge rusher spots.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Ingram will join a defensive line that boasts two-time First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward and 2020 sacks leader T.J. Watt.

The Chiefs will host the Steelers at home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during week 16 on December 26.