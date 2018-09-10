Your Vote Counts: McCaskill Talks with Students, Supporters on Voting Importance Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- "Your vote counts" is the message Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill shared with students at Missouri State University today.

McCaskill spoke to students in the student union auditorium.

She took questions from the audience concerning taxes, payday loan regulations and the other candidates running for the senate seat she currently holds.

After her Q and A with students, Senator McCaskill told us she believes one problem in Washington: there's too much focus on parties and not enough on getting things done.

"I think one of the ways you get at this is first of all have more states like Missouri that have one Democratic senator and one Republican senator," McCaskill said. "I think both Roy Blunt and I have participated in the process of legislating and compromise, I think that's because we are from a state where either party could get elected."

McCaskill also told us, in light of President Trump's upcoming appearance in Missouri supporting her opponent, Josh Hawley she is focused on speaking with Missourians about issues leading up to the November election.