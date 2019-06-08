Youngsters land their very first fish during Bass Pro fishing pole giveaway

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Springfield News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) -- Danna Yang, 7, cranked hard on the reel, fighting a bluegill fish she had just hooked at the Bass Pro Shops "urban pond" next to the store.

It was her first fish ever.

"It's big! He's so BIG!" the youngster squealed, holding up her catch. "It's fun. I love fishing!"

That's the goal that Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris had in mind as the company announced Thursday it was donating 55,000 used but reconditioned fishing rods and reels to youth groups across the country. Including past donations, Bass Pro and Cabela's so far have given away more than 400,000 fishing poles and reels — trade-ins from customers.

Little Danna was among a gaggle of youngsters from the WOLF School summer camp who got to try their hand at fishing using some of those donated rods.

