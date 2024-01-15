ELDON, Mo. — A child was found dead at a home in Eldon, according to the City of Eldon Police Department.

The press release states that law enforcement responded to a shooting at North Mill Street on January 14th and discovered that the juvenile had a gunshot wound in his head. The medic’s attempts to save the young man’s life were unsuccessful.

The Miller County Prosecutor’s Office charged Nathan Keel in relation to the child’s death with one count of first-degree endangerment of the welfare of a child and death of a child- no sexual contact, which is a Class A felony.

The Miller County court gave no bond to Keel.