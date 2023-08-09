SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks Regional YMCA announced the purchase of the “Yellow Bonnet” building downtown.

According to the press release, the former Springfield Grocer Company Warehouse building, located at 323 North Patton St., will be continuing a 135-year presence in downtown Springfield. The new offices will provide a central hub for the Y’s association administrative operations—which encompasses 6 branches—as well as a home base for the Center for Youth Development.

The press release also stated, “This investment decision aligns with our commitment to revitalizing downtown areas and supporting local economies. We believe that by establishing a prominent presence in the heart of the city, we can contribute to the ongoing revitalization efforts and foster a sense of community pride.”

The Springfield Grocer Company Warehouse was built as a mill in 1925 and was later converted into a warehouse. The walls at the top of the tower are covered with painted signs that advertise Yellow Bonnet brand food products. The signs were added after the property was purchased by the Springfield Grocer Company in the 1940s, and repainted in the 1990s.

Earlier this year, the Ward Downtown YMCA closed due to declining memberships and high expenses. This will be the second YMCA in Springfield alongside the Pat Jones YMCA location.

No opening date has been revealed yet.