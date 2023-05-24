SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A group made up of local leaders and veterans are on a mission to honor fallen service members.

Today, the group announced the “Wreaths for Warriors” campaign at the National Veterans Cemetery. Their goal is to place nearly 15,000 wreaths on the headstones of fallen veterans, but they need volunteers and donations to make it happen.

If you want to help in placing the wreaths, mark your calendar for December 16. If you want to get involved before then, you can help in raising funds to reach a goal of $115,000.