KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of Worlds of Fun and Six Flags Amusement Parks announced their official merger agreement on Thursday.

Cedar Fair, which operates Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun, and Six Flags Entertainment Corp. will combine for a total of 42 parks across North America.

According to a press release from Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the two companies came to a $2 billion deal, making them a powerhouse in the theme park industry.

The president and CEO of Cedar Fair, Richard Zimmerman, will serve as the CEO of the combined company, which will operate under the name Six Flags.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” Zimmerman said.

“Together, we will have an expanded and complementary portfolio of attractive assets and intellectual property to deliver engaging entertainment experiences for guests.”

Zimmerman said he looks forward to joining forces with the Six Flags team

So far, there is no word on whether Worlds of Fun will be renamed.