CROWELL (KFDX/KJTL) — In the small town of Crowell, Texas, you can find one man with a big heart: Mr. J.W. Whitley.

“It’s my way of doing things,” Whitley said.

Whitley grew up in Foard County, where he picked cotton before working for a grain elevator company. That’s when Uncle Sam came calling.

“I didn’t join it – they said you get your butt in here, we need you,” Whitley said.

Whitley was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in the Philippines for three years and received several medals for his service.

“I tried to make the best of it, of course,” Whitley said. “I was inducted, then went to Mineral Wells, then wound up in the Pacific hunting Japanese [soldiers]. It wasn’t good, but it’s something you had to do.”

Whitley fought and survived, making it back home in 1947.

You wouldn’t be able to tell by talking with him, but Whitley just recently turned 100 years old, and the Crowell community made sure to celebrate in a big way.

“J.W., for 100 years old, is still pretty prolific for his age,” family friend Roy Aydelott said. “He can tell you who is who in the county and where they live and all their kids’ names.”

“J.W. has been a pillar of this community for a long time – a hundred years – and has been an asset to this community and somebody I truly love and care about,” Foard County Judge Mark Christopher said. “I really do, and like I said, you can’t ask for a better individual.”

“As I was writing, I received all of this information, and it just brings tears to your eyes knowing what this wonderful man has done for us as a community and as a country,” Foard County Senior Citizen Center Communications Officer Delma Barrera said.

But for Whitley, he was just simply doing his job.

“They’re celebrating me, and I don’t deserve it. I don’t deserve it, I don’t think,” Whitley said.

A humble hero who still has many miles left in his tank.

“Well, I never smoked or drank, but I did like the pretty girls,” Whitley said.