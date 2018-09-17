World War II Aircraft Display Coming to Branson Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- The star of the show is FIFI, a B29 Superfortress, they call her. Acquired in the 1970's when a group of CAF members found her at the U.S. Navy proving ground at China Lake, California.

She was intended for use as a missile target. Also featured at the show a special T-17 aircraft used to train pilots before they moved onto the more difficult airplanes.

Allen Benzing is a former corporate pilot who's been flying FIFI for five years.

He says he loves doing this job but when he gets to meet the men who actually flew these planes during the war that's the most rewarding.

"We're aware of the people in the missions and all but it isn't until a vet comes out and sits down and I get the goosebumps on my arm come up," Benzing said. "It really reinforces our love for doing this and for educating other people they did so much during the war."