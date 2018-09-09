World Champion Squirrel Cookoff Announces 2018 Winner in Arkansas Video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) -- The World Champion Squirrel Cookoff is in its eighth year Saturday (Sept. 8) and was held at the Benton County Quail Barn in Bentonville.

Chefs from all over the nation made a trip here to Benton County to battle it out and cook their version of the best squirrel dish.

A panel of judges tasted some interesting dishes including an Asian squirrel dish, squirrel tacos, and even a bloody squirrel -- a rendition of a Bloody Mary drink.

But at the end of the day only one team could be named champions in this year's World Champion Squirrel Cookoff.

Jerry Miller and his Okie Squirrel Busters team traveled 200 miles to compete and they ultimately claimed the title.