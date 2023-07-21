SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Soccer is rising in popularity across the United States and in the Ozarks.

“I think the Women’s World Cup and the publicity that comes with the international team and how they’ve had success will only help as we continue to take these steps forward and girl’s soccer,” said Gerard Barbaro, one of the coaching directors for Sporting Springfield.

Barbaro said there has recently been a big push to support women’s soccer starting at a young age.

“We probably had anywhere from 5 to 6 teams at most in the club,” Barbaro said. “Now we’ve grown to about 15 plus teams from our 8-year-olds all the way up to our 19-year-olds. And then our youth program has just blown up.”

Part of the appeal, Barbaro said, is the life skills kids take away from the sport.

“I always use my wife as a reference point,” Barbaro said. “She played college soccer at Missouri State and I see the amazing mother and wife that she’s become. I think sports play an integral part in that. And I know that’s something that she has always kind of relied upon and everything she’s done. So I know for my girls it will be an integral part of them growing up to try to be as amazing as their momma is.”

Two of Barbero’s daughters are playing on local teams.

“It’s one of those that we love because it’s as simple as you need a ball to play,” Barbero said. “It’s not anything that’s complicated or crazy, especially at this younger age.”

Barbero attributes part of this newfound popularity to the success of the U.S. Women’s National team.

“I know previously people have always felt it’s been overlooked,” Barbaro said. “It’s something that we’re pushing very hard. We want to grow this sport, especially on the girl’s side.”

The U.S. women’s team is playing their first match of the World Cup at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21.