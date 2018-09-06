Woman who Posed as California Deputy Plead Not Guilty in Arkansas Video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. -- The Fayetteville woman who posed as a deputy from California and her boyfriend she helped escape from jail plead not guilty in Arkansas.

The woman is accused of forging documents from the Ventura County California Sheriff's Office to prevent her boyfriend from extradition back to California to face charges there.

The couple almost got away with it too, until the real Ventura County deputy let the jail know he was two hours away.

They were both captured and booked into the detention center on Aug. 17.

The woman, Maxine Feldstein faces multiple felony charges -- including forgery and criminal impersonation.

Meanwhile, the man, Nicholas Lowe, faces a new escape charge in addition to the already existing charge in California

