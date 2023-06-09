LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Two people are injured after an engine exploded on Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County on Thursday, June 8.

Amanda M. Kingston, 35, of Wincotte, Pennsylvania, was taken to a Columbia hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that troopers were called out to investigate the incident at the 12-mile mark near Wideford Hollow Cove on Lake of the Ozarks at 3:20 p.m. on June 8. The investigation showed that a 1988 Wellcraft boat had a mechanical failure that caused an explosion in the engine compartment.

The driver of the boat — Benny E. Thomas, 78, of Four Seasons, Missouri — was taken to an Osage Beach hospital to be treated for minor injuries.