SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman has been sentenced to 30 years for first-degree murder after providing a man with a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Jessica McCammon entered a guilty plea on September 29. She was sentenced to 30 years for a first-degree murder charge and four years for tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. The sentences will run concurrently.

McCammon admitted to a witness that she provided Dan Myers with the fentanyl because he was abusive in their past relationship.

According to court documents, police found the victim’s cellphone and McCammon’s in which you can hear the two talking about doing drugs.

At 18 minutes into the video, Myers is heard snorting a substance and then coughing. At 27 minutes, McCammon is heard making a “shhh” sound followed by a period of silence, according to court documents.

Police say on April 3, 2022, McCammon and another person rode to where Myers’s body was left in a Chevy truck and burned the truck.

Detectives went to the address located in Pleasant Hope and found the skeletal remains of Myers and the burnt truck.