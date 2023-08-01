HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed after a vehicle she was trying to enter rolled over her.

Patsy A. Strode, 78, of Raymore, was pronounced dead at the scene at on July 31.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports states that troopers initiated an investigation into the incident at 3:10 p.m. on County Road 182 about three miles east of Hermitage.

It was found that Strode was attempting to enter the rear driver’s side seat of a 2020 Toyota RAV4 when the vehicle rolled backward and over her.