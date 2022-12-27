CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An Arcola woman was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Camden County on Dec. 26.

Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, was a passenger of a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Larry R. Graham, 75, of Arcola. According to a crash report, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving the F-150 around 4:20 p.m.

The investigation showed that the F-150 was traveling east on U.S. Highway 54 near Tangle Drive. A 2010 GMC Sierra driven by Steven L. Vonderschmidt, 51, of Linn Creek, was westbound when it traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road and began to skid. The Sierra crossed the center line in front of the F-150, which struck it. After the collision, the F-150 spun and traveled off the side of the road.

Susan Graham was pronounced dead at 5:02 p.m. at the Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Larry Graham was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Vonderschmidt was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.