REPUBLIC, Mo. – Republic firefighters responded to a home on Moonlight Street on Sunday night where they found the homeowner inside the engulfed home.

The female homeowner was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and the house sustained minor fire damage and heavy smoke damage.

Republic firefighters and Republic police officers responded to the house fire at around 6:25 p.m. and quickly extracted the woman.

The woman remains in critical condition, according to Republic fire.

Republic Fire Department said that the fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal, but the fire does not appear to have been started on purpose.