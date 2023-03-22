SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman is facing four felonies after driving through a gas station parking lot with three children on top of the vehicle.

Katrina Spivey, 23, of Springfield, was given four felony charges after an incident at a West Sunshine Street Kum & Go in which she allegedly drove through the parking lot with three juveniles hanging off the hood or roof of the vehicle. She is charged with:

DWI resulting in physical injury.

First-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in physical injury.

Two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

According to a police report, sometime between 12:52 a.m. -3 a.m. on May 18, 2022, Spivey was driving a silver 2010 Pontiac G6 through the parking lot with the three children on top and two of them fell. One of the children — a 15-year-old — was injured.

Spivey admitted to drinking alcohol to police and later gave a breath sample that showed her blood alcohol content to be 0.087. The Missouri legal limit is 0.08.

Spivey was issued a summons to appear in court at 9 a.m. on May 4.