LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A woman from Republic is dead after she was hit by a car going westbound on I-44 near the 123.8 mile marker.

The highway patrol crash reports states the first crash happened at 1:15 a.m. A 20-year-old was driving 42-year-old Crystal Hassett and two other passengers when the driver went off the left side of the road, overcorrected, then went off the right side of the road and overturned.

Hassett was lying in the road when a car hit her and continued driving westbound on I-44 at 1:16 a.m. according to the highway patrol.

The driver and passengers in the initial crash were taken to Cox South for minor injuries.

This is Troop I’s second fatality this month, and 21st for the year.