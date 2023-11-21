PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Decatur, Illinois was killed after a single-car accident around 1 a.m. on westbound I-44 near Rolla.

Kasey Cloud, 27, lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier before traveling off the right side of the roadway and striking an embankment.

The vehicle partially ejected Cloud and a 30-year-old passenger was fully ejected. Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene and the occupant suffered serious injuries.

The crash report states two children were also in the vehicle, ages 1 and 3, who suffered minor injuries.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.