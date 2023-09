PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A 67-year-old woman was killed in an accident in Pulaski County on Thursday morning.

Rose Carter, of Dixon, was traveling westbound on Highway 28 at the Veterans Bridge when an eastbound vehicle traveled into Carter’s path and struck her vehicle head-on.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

This is the 22nd fatality in Troop I for 2023.