WINDSOR, Mo. — A rural Missouri woman is accused of going on a crime spree where she allegedly broke into a fire station, stole and crashed a fire truck, wiggled out of handcuffs twice, and then fought with three sheriff’s deputies after she was stunned with a Taser.

Jade Gibbs, 20, of Ionia, Missouri, faces felony charges for stealing property greater than $25,000, burglary, property damage and resisting arrest.

Investigators say this happened beginning at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday when Gibbs broke into the Windsor fire station by smashing a window, and slammed through the station’s garage door with the fire truck.

Windsor is about 90 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Court documents say dispatchers sent a Henry County deputy to a report of a fire truck striking a tree, and the deputy found the truck and Gibbs in the backyard of a house on Cherry Street.

The deputy said she attempted to put the truck in gear before ordering her out while pointing a Taser at her. A male bystander reportedly jumped into the truck and pushed her out, leading Gibbs to try and run away from the scene.

The pursuit ended near the deputy’s patrol car where she was placed in handcuffs, court documents noting an arresting deputy double locked and checked them for a proper fit. Though they were behind her back, she managed to break free, was placed in them again, only to escape a second time.

The deputy said she then charged through him and another deputy, climbing into the front seat of the patrol car. She was removed from the front seat but resisted arrest efforts, leading to the deputy using his Taser, hitting her on the left side of her stomach.

While this didn’t stop her, she was placed in handcuffs again and deputies tried to place a belly chain and leg shackles on her. During that process, she allegedly grabbed the front of a deputy’s ballistic vest and fought with all three who were attempting to arrest her. She was eventually brought under control and taken to jail.

Windsor’s assistant fire chief said the fire truck will cost $450,000 to replace and the damage to the garage door will cost $5,350 to repair.

She’s held on a $100,000 cash-only bond and is due in court for her first appearance on Friday at 9 a.m.