CAMDENTON, Mo. — A woman from Kansas City died after sustaining injuries at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, July 29.

Yolanda Munoz-Garcia, 19, died on Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m. Munoz-Garcia was swimming in the current and began to struggle and went underwater. She was pulled back to the surface by a bystander and was admitted to Lake Regional Hospital.

The incident occurred at Ha Ha Tonka State Park at the Mouth of the Spring.