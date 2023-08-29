CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Troopers say a woman from Sunrise Beach died on Monday afternoon after a medical issue caused her to drive her vehicle into the lake.

A report says Nina Rhodes, 78, launched a vessel into the water from a towed trailer. Rhodes suffered an unknown medical event that caused her to lose control while pulling the trailer out of the water, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The vehicle then entered the water with Rhodes still inside. Rhodes was recovered a short time later and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred on Highway TT near Shawnee Bend Access.

Missouri Conservation Agents, Highway Patrol, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Sunrise Beach Fire Department and Mid County Dive Team all assisted in recovery efforts.