TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Edgar Springs has died after a single-car crash occurred on Highway 63 Sunday morning.

Deeann Morris, 42, was traveling southbound and hit a guardrail on the right side, traveled to the left side of the road and hit another guardrail, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The vehicle came to rest down a ravine and Morris was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 32nd traffic fatality in 2023 in Troop G.