Woman Charged With Murder After A Republic Man Was Found Dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The Springfield Police Department says prosecutors have filed second degree murder charges against a Springfield woman, after a Republic man was found dead in a vehicle on Monday.

Springfield officers arrested Christina Duckett, who is from Springfield, on Wednesday.

She faces charges in the death of Joshua Brooks, of Republic.

Brooks was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle Monday morning, on South Patterson Avenue in Springfield.

In addition to the murder charges, Springfield Police say prosecutors have charged Duckett with armed criminal action.

She is being held in the Greene County jail with a bond of $250,000.00.