Woman Charged With Murder After A Republic Man Was Found Dead
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The Springfield Police Department says prosecutors have filed second degree murder charges against a Springfield woman, after a Republic man was found dead in a vehicle on Monday.
Springfield officers arrested Christina Duckett, who is from Springfield, on Wednesday.
She faces charges in the death of Joshua Brooks, of Republic.
Brooks was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle Monday morning, on South Patterson Avenue in Springfield.
In addition to the murder charges, Springfield Police say prosecutors have charged Duckett with armed criminal action.
She is being held in the Greene County jail with a bond of $250,000.00.
More Stories
-
LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on gas explosions in Massachusetts…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Michael Che and Colin Jost, typically stuck behind…
-
HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu officials said a dam holding 21 million…