PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is being charged with three felonies after allegedly selling fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed.

Erica K. McBride, 30, of Newburg, was arrested on Feb. 9 and formally charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

On Feb. 8, law enforcement received a call about a 31-year-old woman overdosing and dying in Rolla. The dead woman was found to have died from fentanyl, as a dozen capsules known as “beans” were found at the scene, according to court documents.

Law enforcement seized electronic and physical evidence at the scene and found that the dead woman and McBride had a drug transaction on Feb. 7.

About 12 hours later, Phelps County deputies used a search warrant to raid McBride’s home in Newburg.

Deputies seized 30 fentanyl “beans” that matched the ones found with the dead woman. They also found non-prescription Xanax tablets and bars of varying strengths and a rifle.

McBride’s 5-year-old daughter was in the bedroom where deputies found the gun and drugs. Some “beans” were in a nightstand drawer that also held snacks for the child.

McBride told deputies that she sold fentanyl to the dead woman, asking her to be careful.

McBride is scheduled for a confined docket hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 at the Rolla courthouse.