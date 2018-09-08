Woman Calls 911 Saying She Shot Her Boyfriend
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office has one woman in custody after a female called 911 saying she shot her boyfriend.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 7600 block of East Farm Road 182 around 3:50 p.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office found the cellphone used to call 911 through cellphone GPS.
At 3:50 today a female called 911 & said she shot her boyfriend. Deputies responded to 7600 block of E FR 182 & located a male with a gunshot wound.— GCSO (@GreeneCountySO) September 8, 2018
Through cell phone GPS, we were able to locate the cell phone used to call 911 & a female was taken into custody for questioning pic.twitter.com/S02IE1FncE
This is a developing story and will be updated.
More Stories
-
Cloudy Sunday, Trending Warmer and Dry This Week --
-
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - North Korea staged a huge military…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - To woots and cheers from the crowd, women with bodies…