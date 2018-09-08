Woman Calls 911 Saying She Shot Her Boyfriend Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office has one woman in custody after a female called 911 saying she shot her boyfriend.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 7600 block of East Farm Road 182 around 3:50 p.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office found the cellphone used to call 911 through cellphone GPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.