News

Woman Calls 911 Saying She Shot Her Boyfriend

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 04:43 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 05:29 PM CDT

Woman Calls 911 Saying She Shot Her Boyfriend

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office has one woman in custody after a female called 911 saying she shot her boyfriend.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 7600 block of East Farm Road 182 around 3:50 p.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office found the cellphone used to call 911 through cellphone GPS. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected