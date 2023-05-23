AURORA, Mo. — Aurora Mercy Hospital received several threats involving gun violence resulting in a suspect being arrested.

According to a press release from the Aurora and Marionville Police Department (AMPD), on May 19, Mercy Hospital contacted them to investigate the threats. Using various techniques and technology, they were able to locate the suspect.

Alicia Stotts, 34, was charged with first-degree terrorist threat and institutional vandalism.

Lawrencecosheriff.com: Alicia Stotts mugshot

“Our colleagues at the hospital are busy saving lives. This type of behavior and these types of threats will be taken seriously and will result in arrest. The 1st amendment does not protect threatening speech designed to cause fear of a major incident. We will not take any chances by assuming threats are not real,” wrote AMPD.