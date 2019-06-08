Woman accidentally run over by Kimberling City police car
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. -- A woman was run over by a Kimberling City police officer.
The highway patrol says two people were driving away from police Tuesday night.
The officer was trying to find them, driving slowly through a field with extremely high vegetation.
One of the suspects 29-year-old Sarah Sanders was lying down in the field.
Police say the officer couldn't see her and drove over her.
She had serious injuries and was flown to a Springfield hospital.
