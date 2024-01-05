Friday morning is starting off slow across parts of the Natural State. Snow is moving through north Arkansas, leaving roads covered with snow and slush, according to ArDOT.

While Missouri is expecting less snow, there are roadways covered across the southern part of the state.

As the snow continues to push to the east, lingering light snow showers will continue through today with a light rain/snow mix at times.

Snowfall accumulations will mostly be confined to Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Northwest Arkansas where totals up to at least an inch are expected with locally higher amounts up to 2″. A dusting to three-quarters of an inch is possible in Springfield with amounts up to an inch further west and south in places like Cassville and Branson. Road impacts are most likely through mid-morning over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Friday’s snowfall will be the start of an active weather pattern across the Ozarks. We expect another round, or possibly two, coming next week.