SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A grand opening will be held today for the Wilson Logistics Arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The $25 million indoor arena can seat over 6000 people and will host concerts, sports competitions and trade shows.

Some upcoming events this year include a monster truck show, The Springfield Business Expo and the Ozark Lunkers Arena League.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held today at 11:00 a.m. and then a grand opening party will be held tonight with a performance from country music artist, Russell Dickerson, at 6:00 p.m.