TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Willow Springs was killed after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Natthanael Giese, 34, was traveling eastbound on Freedom Road north of Willow Springs when his truck traveled off the left side of the roadway. Giese overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

Giese was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Willow Springs Fire and Rescue and Clear Springs Fire and Rescue assisted the Highway Patrol on the crash.

This is the 37th fatality accident in 2023 in Troop G.