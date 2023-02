GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed in a car crash on Feb. 18, 2023.

Bailey T. Collins, 33, of Willard, was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m. on Feb. 18.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report shows that troopers initiated an investigation into a crash involving a 2010 Toyota Prius at 11:37 p.m.

It was found that Collins was driving the Prius on Route Z about two miles north of Willard when it ran off the road, hit a tree, overturned, and caught fire.