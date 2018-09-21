Willard Police Search for Suspect in Robbery and Car Fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILLARD, Mo- Police are looking for a robbery suspect, and they say he was dropped off at a Kum n Go in Springfield.

According to Willard Police Chief Tom McClain, there was a burglary at Aurora Verizon store at 2:45 a.m. Friday.

Windows were broken and a few phones were stolen.

At 3:50 a.m. Friday, Willard Police spotted a car seeming to be scoping out businesses in Willard, they believe these guys are linked to Aurora robbery.

Officers spotted traffic violations, attempted a stop, but the driver sped away.

The pursuit then began, getting up to 100 mph.

The driver could not make a turn on 160, ended up going airborne, running off the road at 160 and West Jackson.

Officers lost sight of the car for a while, later finding it burst into flames.

Called fire dept to make sure no one was in the car.

Driver and passenger did get out, the fire department used thermal imaging to find passenger hiding in the weeds

The passenger had minor injuries, taken to the hospital, treated, then taken to jail.

The driver was picked up by someone, who took him to a Springfield Kum n Go.

Police believe he is from the Memphis area. They are working to ID him, don't believe he is a threat and that he will be laying low.

Call Willard police at 417-742-3077 with any more information.