WILLARD, Mo. — A man was arrested after the Willard Police Department investigated a report of rape from a victim who said she had gained the courage to call them.

Travis Wayne Hawk, 45, of Willard, was arrested on Dec. 18 and formally charged with two felonies: one count of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape.

According to court documents, the victim told police that Hawk had on multiple occasions purchased alcohol for her — once for another minor. The victim said that Hawk would take advantage of her after she drank.

These situations occurred multiple times over the course of around five months in 2021, the victim reported. She recorded a conversation between herself and Hawk in which she mentioned that Hawk had raped her. In the recording, Hawk apologized and blamed his illicit drug use.

In an interview with the police, Hawk denied that he had touched the victim inappropriately. When the police told him about the recording, he admitted to the crimes.

Hawk is being held at the Greene County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Hawk has not yet been scheduled for a court appearance.