SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Willard driver is in Greene County Jail today accused of assaulting another driver and two sheriff’s deputies who responded to the incident.

Matthew Romesburg, 33, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree assault on a special victim (law enforcement officer), third-degree assault on a special victim, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Romesburg was arrested Saturday night (12/30/23) after he was involved in an auto accident on Interstate 44 west of Glenstone and reportedly assaulted the driver of the second car.

Sheriff’s office officials said when deputies approached Romesburg, he began to assault them as well.

One deputy received facial fractures while another received an injury to his knee, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Both deputies were treated at a local hospital.

Romesburg is being held in the Greene County Jail with no bond.

Greene County Sheriff Arnott said, “I am thankful deputies were able to intervene and prevent further assaults on innocent victims. Please join me in wishing my deputies a speedy recovery.”