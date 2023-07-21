SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local Willard High School graduate working as a mechanic and pilot in Alaska made an appearance on the Smithsonian Channel’s Ice Airport Alaska.

According to SmithsonianChannel.com, Ice Airport Alaska is a television series that chronicles the daily challenges of the airport staff who manage to keep the facility open, freight flowing and passengers flying all despite weather that regularly dips to -36 degrees and wind speeds that typically exceed 100 mph at the Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska.

“They came up to Fairbanks to visit our company and watched us do some maintenance on one of our aircraft,” said Fairbanks Airport aircraft mechanic and bush pilot Derek Conti. Conti is an Ozarks native. He went to Willard Middle School and Willard High School.

“I was kind of surprised … I don’t know … didn’t figure it to be too interesting, but I suppose there’s a lot of Alaska shows, so it shouldn’t be too shocking,” said Conti. “I thought it was kind of cool.”

Conti moved to Alaska two weeks after graduating from the University of Central Missouri.

“The kind of flying and kind of work that they do up here, I decided I wanted to be a part of,” said Conti. He said sometimes the work changes hourly. “I can be working in the shop, fixing one of the planes and I’ve gotten a phone call, ‘Hey, we need to you fly in an hour and a half.'”

Conti’s airport flies old aircraft from the 40s and 50s. He specifically flies a caravan bush plane, which holds nine passengers and miscellaneous cargo.

“I carry everything from dogs, chickens, people, washing machines … I’ve carried a casket. If it fits on my plane, I fly it,” Conti said. He said 90% of Alaska can’t be accessed by road and that you can only get there by boat or aircraft.

In Conti’s episode, he and another mechanic worked on a DC-6 plane in minus-25-degree temperatures. They both are fighting against frostbite as they tried to make adjustments to the plane. You can see the clip on the Smithsonian Channel Facebook group, or you can see it here.