SPRINGFIELD–At the amateur athletic level, high school volleyball served up a battle between Logan-Rogersville and West Plains this evening.

Wildcats took the opening set 25-12, but the 2nd frame turned into a marathon.

Rogersville led by 1 midway through it, when Olivia Chapman rips this kill shot to give her squad a 13-11 advantage.

The Zizzers fought back though. Down 24-20 at one point, Mylea Adams scores the drop shot to even the score 24-all to force a win-by-two scenario.

The two teams fiercely traded points after this, but in the end it’s Rogersville taking the 2nd set 30-28 and clinching the match in 4 sets.