SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The holiday season marks a time of giving and several restaurants and bars across Springfield are doing just that by participating in Wild Turkey Wednesday.

This is an annual tradition where people will go out and do some early celebrating to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.

Restaurants and bars like Billiards, The Roost, and Sweet Boys are participating in the Springfield tradition.

Each business is running some kind of special promotion and it’s something that the owner of Georgia Mac’s looks forward to doing every year.

“It’s Thanksgiving, let’s give back to the community. We’re so blessed here and we survived Covid and you know everyone has been coming out and supporting us, why don’t we do something to give back to the community,” said Jennifer Barr, owner of Georgia Mac’s.

She tells KOLR 10 that for several years the restaurant has participated in Wild Turkey Wednesday. Georgia Mac’s will donate $1 back to Ozarks Food Harvest for every drink they sell tonight.

Jordan Browning with Ozarks Food Harvest said the money that they’ll be receiving will not only help them provide more food this year but will also help carry them into the next year.

“We’re going to be using them to not only purchase more food for the holiday season but to carry us into the beginning of 2024. Because one of the things that I like to remind people is that hunger is a 365-day issue,” said Browning.

Browning tells KOLR 10 the non-profit is feeding more than 70,000 people every month which is more than they were doing during the peak of Covid.

“So the demand for food has increasingly spiked and we’re anticipating that to continue through the end of the year. So right now, we’ve spent more than $500,000 on additional food. 150,000 of that was spent on turkeys alone,” said Browning.

You can click here for a full list of businesses participating in Wild Turkey Wednesday.