SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of assault.

According to SPD, on October 25, Ricky Braden, 36, assaulted his wife Ivey Braden, 30 at 2614 W. Nichols St. During the assault, Ricky forced Ivey, against her will into the trunk of a 2001 white Infinity passenger vehicle with Missouri license plate RK5K5D. The Infinity was last seen traveling westbound on Nichols St.

Ricky Braden, a white male, age 36, height 6 feet, 140 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, wearing an orange t-shirt and blue jeans.

Ivey was safely located earlier today.

Anyone with information relating to Ricky’s whereabouts should call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.