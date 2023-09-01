SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tens of thousands of mail carriers woke up this morning to find a big zero pending for their paychecks.

The U.S. Postal Service says a computer problem resulted in almost 50 thousand of its rural carriers across the country getting no checks, or partial ones.

Some carriers in the Ozarks, who spoke with OzarksFirst.com off camera- said many of them are included in that number.

The National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, a union representing the workers, said all of the impacted carriers will be able to receive a 65% advance on their pay. That’s about equal to a worker’s net take-home pay.

The union says the problem is not acceptable. USPS says the agency is working on the issue so something like this doesn’t happen again.