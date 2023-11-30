SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Veterinarians are warning pet owners about the potential hazards when combining pets with certain holiday decorations.
Here are a few holiday pointers to help prevent an expensive trip to the vet according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
- Be careful with tinsel on trees as your animal might end up swallowing it.
- Tinsel refers to the strands of shiny plastic or metallic decorations that mimic bits of ice that people put on their trees and wreaths.
- Tinsel strands are difficult to chew and do not break down in the gastrointestinal tract. They are surprisingly strong and can become lodged under the tongue or within the stomach or intestine, where they can cause an obstruction or cut through the lining of the digestive tract.
- Don’t hang painted ornaments made from edible treats.
- If you have a real tree, change out the water.
- This precaution is essential as the water, if consumed by your pets, could cause illness.
- Keep holiday desserts away from your pets.
- Cloves, all-spice and cinnamon in high amounts are toxic to pets.