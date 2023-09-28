If you’ve been following full moons over the past few months, it seems every one of them has been super. The fourth and final supermoon of the year will be September’s Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon will reach peak illumination at 5:58 a.m. on Friday, September 29.

A supermoon is when the moon is at its nearest point in its orbit of Earth during a full moon. This phenomenon is also known as ‘perigee’. Supermoons will last two to five full moons and will always appear consecutively.

The moon’s distance from Earth varies because the orbit is not exactly circular. The moon takes more of an oval orbit, making a path called an ellipse.

When a moon is the furthest away from Earth, it is known as apogee. Supermoons can appear up to 14% larger and up to 30% brighter than a full moon in apogee.

Courtesy of NASA.gov

After the Harvest Moon, the next supermoon will not come around until September 2024.