A runny nose isn’t always a sign of being under the weather. Sometimes, it’s a sign of the weather. If your nose runs in cold weather, it can be a sign your nose is doing its job.

The job of a nose is to be a heater and humidifier all in one.

“The purpose of the nose is to warm and humidify the air before it enters down into our lungs to prevent irritation,” says Dr. John Sweet with Hennepin Healthcare.

The nose can take frigid air and turn it to a comfortable 80 degrees, with 100% humidity almost instantly. Heating up and moisturizing the air before it enters the lungs is the first priority of the nose.

Bones in the nose are covered with blood-filled membranes, sitting behind the nasal cavity. The blood flow keeps the space warm. When you breathe cold air, the membranes secrete water and mucus. You can think of it as an indoor sauna, with moisture dripping down the walls. The colder and dryer the air is, the more water and mucus is produced. The more mucus, the more sniffles and extra tissues are needed.

Dr. Sweet has a few recommendations, “A good way to help prevent that is to try and warm the air before it enters the nose, wearing a scarf can help.”

On top of a face covering, over-the-counter medication or antihistamine nasal spray can help.

It’s not only cold air that triggers this response, spicy foods, cigarette smoke, and strong odors like perfume can cause our nose to react in the same way cold air does.

This isn’t just a winter problem. In the summer, when you enter an air-conditioned room after being outside in the heat, your nose can also start to drip.