SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whose Line is it Anyway’s touring live show, “Whose Live Anyway?” is coming to the Gillioz Theatre this summer.

According to the Gillioz Theatre Facebook page, Whose Live Anyway? will be making a stop on their national tour in Springfield on September 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21.

The show consists of improv comedy by four performers who create characters, scenes and songs on the spot, according to Whoselive.com. The Springfield live show will feature Joel Murray, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Ryan Stiles.

Whose Line is it Anyway? is a show originating from a British radio program before turning into a television program in 1988. The American version began in 1999 until 2007 and was later revived in 2013.

Some regular performers for the show included Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Wayne Brady, Aisha Tyler, Drew Carey, Charles Esten, Keegan-Michael Key, Greg Proops, Brad Sherwood, and Chip Esten.