SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – If you haven’t picked up your Christmas tree yet, here are a few local tree farms to check out.
- Delaware Town Christmas Tree Farm – The Nixa Christmas Tree Farm has only 35 trees left in stock, and they are offering 20% off the rest of their collection. The trees they have left are a Pitch-Lobolly hybrid ranging from 8-12 ft. tall. The tree variety is locally made too, patterned by a man in Arkansas who sells the saplings to local tree farms in the Ozarks. Their most expensive tree is under $137 before the 20% off discount.
- Ozark Valley Christmas Tree Farm – At this Christmas Tree Farm in Southwest City, only four trees remain for sale. They are all Frasier Firs ranging from 6-7 ft. They also have some wreaths left for sale as well.
- Cole’s Tree Farm – In Lebanon, you can find a variety of Christmas trees like pre-cut Balsam Firs, Scots Pine, and Virginia Pine. The pre-cut Balsam Pines range in height from 6-8 ft., and the Socts Pines can be as short as 4-5 ft. or as tall as 9 ft. The 6 ft. trees run about $50 and the 9 ft. trees are about $100.
- Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm – In Webb City, you can find a selection of pre-cut White Pine, Frasier Fir, Balsam Fir, and Douglas Fir starting at $60. You can also choose and cut your own Scots Pine Christmas Tree from the farm. The tree farm says they have about 20 Scots Pine trees left and about 50 of the pre-cut varieties.