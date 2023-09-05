SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Halloween is just around the corner, and it’s that special time when Spirit Halloween unveils its seasonal offerings by opening its doors.

The two locations for this year will both be on south Glenstone.

At 2825 S Glenstone, the former Sears building, Spirit Halloween is dwelling at Battlefield Mall for the season. They are currently open with business hours Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to the Spirit Halloween website, the store located further south on Glenstone, next to JoAnn Fabrics, is scheduled to open sometime in September at 3362 South Glenstone Avenue.

According to its website, Spirit Halloween is one of the largest Halloween retailers in the nation with over 1,500 stores. The store is known for its large variety of costumes and decorations.

Here’s a list of newer licensed merchandise for 2023:

• Barbie

• Harry Potter

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

• Wednesday

• Poppy Playtime

• Fall Guy

